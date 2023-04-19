Watch Now
Storm Safe visits Mountain View Elementary

KOAA
Posted at 1:23 PM, Apr 19, 2023
On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited the 3rd-grade students at Mountain View Elementary School in Colorado Springs. They learned how to be safe during severe weather including, winter storms, thunderstorms, flash floods, tornadoes, and wildfires.

The students were enthusiastic about asking questions and answering Alex's questions with their ideas. The students are encouraged to speak with their families about what they would do in a wildfire evacuation.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

