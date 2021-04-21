Storm Safe visits Monroe Elementary and Academy International Elementary, virtually

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien spoke with the 3rd graders at Monroe Elementary in Ms. Vasquez, Ms. Breckenridge, and Ms. Concepcion's classes.

Next, she spoke with the kindergarteners at Academy International Elementary School.

Both schools loved learning the weather dance and they had great observations about the weather videos in the presentation.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

