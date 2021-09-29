Storm Safe visits McAuliffe and Buena Vista Elementary

Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited with elementary students in Colorado Springs today. They learned about winter storms, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash floods. The students now know how to respond to severe weather in Colorado.

First she met with 4th grade students from McAuliffe Elementary in Mrs. Lovins' and Mrs. Sand's classes. They made their own 7-day forecast for this week!

Then, Alex met with the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd graders at Buena Vista Elementary in Ms. Jill’s class, Ms. Chimene’s class, Ms. Kirstin's class, and Ms. Karen's class. The students were awesome listeners.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

