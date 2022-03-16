Storm Safe visits Liberty Point and Trailblazer Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien traveled to Pueblo West and Colorado Springs to teach elementary students about severe weather in Colorado.

First, she met with the 2nd graders at Liberty Point Elementary in Pueblo West. The students loved learning the weather dance.

Then she went to Trailblazer Elementary to speak with Mrs. Matonich's 3rd-grade class. They made their own 7-day forecast today and are going to watch the weather to see if their predictions come true.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

