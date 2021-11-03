Storm Safe visits King and McAuliffe Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien spoke with students in Colorado about severe weather in Colorado and how to stay safe.

First, she met with the 2nd graders at D11's King Elementary in Mrs. Decker and Mrs. Bales' classes. The students were great listeners and loved the weather dance!

Then, she spoke with the 3/4 graders at McAuliffe Elementary in Mrs. Fink's class. The students were so much fun and they created their own 7-day forecast.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

