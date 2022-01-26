Storm Safe visits King and Freedom Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited students in Colorado Springs to teach them about the weather and how to stay safe in dangerous conditions.

First, she met with the 3rd graders in Mrs. Schall's class and Mrs. Allard's class at D11's King Elementary in Colorado Springs. The students were awesome listeners today.

Then, she met virtually with the 3rd graders in Mrs. Mldozik's class at Freedom Elementary in Colorado Springs. The students had great questions at the end of the presentation.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

