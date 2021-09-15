Storm Safe visits Jackson and Trailblazer Elementary Schools

Today, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met virtually and in-person with students in Colorado Springs to talk about severe weather in Colorado.

First, she met with the 4th graders in Mrs. Hodur and Mrs. Essick's classes from Jackson Elementary. These students listened very well and did a great job with the 7-Day forecast activity. Let's see if their forecast is correct this week!

Then, Alex visited Trailblazer Elementary. She spoke with Mrs. Vasquez's 1st and 2nd graders. They were awesome listeners and got to learn the weather dance as well as predicting the weather this week.

Next, she spoke to the 3rd graders in Mr. Geertsema's class, and they were very enthusiastic about the presentation. The students asked great questions and wanted to tell weather stories up until the school bell rang!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

