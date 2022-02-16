Storm Safe visits Grand Mountain School and Bennett Ranch Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met with elementary students to teach them how to be safe during all types of severe weather that we experience in Colorado.

First, she met with Mrs. Young's 2nd-grade class from Grand Mountain School. The students were very excited and had good questions after the presentation.

Then she spoke with all of the 3rd graders at Bennett Ranch Elementary. The students learned the weather dance after the presentation today and were great listeners.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

__

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

