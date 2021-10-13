Storm Safe visits GLOBE Charter School, Stratton, and Chipeta Elementary

Today, meteorologist Alex O'Brien met with students across Colorado Springs to teach them about how to stay safe during Colorado's different kinds of severe weather. This included learning about winter storms, thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods.

First, she spoke with the 4th and 5th graders at GLOBE Charter School. The students were very excited and enthusiastic!

Then, she met with 3rd graders at Stratton Elementary and the students were great listeners and had good questions. They put together a 7-day forecast, predicting this week's weather.

And she wrapped up the day at Chipeta Elementary where she spoke with the 3rd graders. The students were awesome at listening and were whiz kids with the 7-day forecast activity.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

