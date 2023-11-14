Storm Safe visits Globe Charter School News

On Tuesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited the 6th and 7th graders at Globe Charter School who are part of the student-run newscast.

Alex taught the students what it is like to be a meteorologist and her career in news. They also discussed severe weather events in Colorado, like blizzards, wildfires, and severe hail.

The students were great listeners and had a lot of fun with the hail experiment with the ping pong balls and hairdryer.

