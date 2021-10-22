Storm Safe Visits Fremont, West, and French Elementary

This week, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited with students in Colorado Springs to teach them about severe weather and how to stay safe.

First, she met with Mrs. Fromuth's 3rd-grade class at Fremont Elementary, then she met with Ms. O'Brien's 2nd-grade class from West Elementary, and finally she spoke with the 3rd graders in Ms. Hudgins's class at French Elementary.

All the students had great questions and were very enthusiastic about learning about all things weather.

__

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

