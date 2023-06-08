Storm Safe visits Fremont Elementary summer program

On Thursday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited the kindergarten through 5th graders at D11's Fremont Elementary School in Colorado Springs.

The students learned about severe weather that happens in Colorado and how to be safe from it. They learned about winter storms, thunderstorms, flash floods, tornadoes and wildfires.

Everyone had a lot of fun learning today and the students were great at both listening and participating in the presentation today.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get the young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

