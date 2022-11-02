Storm Safe visits Falcon Aerolab and Rockrimmon Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited students in southern Colorado to talk to them about Colorado weather and its impacts.

First, she met with the Falcon Aerolab students in Woodland Park to teach them about aviation weather.

Then, she spoke with the 3rd graders at Rockrimmon Elementary in Colorado Springs to teach them about severe weather safety.

All of the students today were great listeners and had good questions for Alex.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get the young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

