Storm Safe visits Discovery Canyon and Bennett Ranch Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited with students to teach them about severe weather in Colorado, including winter storms, thunderstorms, tornadoes, flash floods, and wildfires.

First, she met with the 1st graders at Discovery Canyon Elementary. The students loved the hail experiment with the hair dryer and ping pong balls.

Then, she visited the 3rd graders at Bennett Ranch Elementary. The students had great questions about weather and being a meteorologist.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get the young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

