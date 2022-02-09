Storm Safe visits Desert Sage Elementary

Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met with the 2nd graders at Desert Sage Elementary in Pueblo West to teach them about severe weather in Colorado.

The students learned about winter storms, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash floods. For each type of severe weather, they discussed how to identify, prepare for, and take action during each one.

They also learned the weather dance: sunshine, thunderstorm, lightning, tornado!

The students created their own 7-day forecast today and are encouraged to observe the weather for the next week to see if their predictions are accurate.

__

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

