Storm Safe visits Chipeta and Mark Twain Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met with students in Colorado Springs to teach them about the types of severe weather Colorado sees.

First, she spoke with all of the 5th graders at Chipeta Elementary. They were great listeners and had good questions for Alex.

Then she met with the 2nd graders at Mark Twain Elementary. They completed their own 7-day forecast for the week ahead.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

