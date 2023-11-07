Storm Safe visits Chinook Trails and Legacy Peak Elementary

Today, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited Chinook Trail Elementary School and Legacy Peak Elementary School in Colorado Springs. She spoke with students about how to recognize and prepare for severe weather in Colorado.

First, she spoke with the 3rd graders at Chinook Trail. The students were great listeners and had very good questions for Alex after the presentation.

Then she stopped by Legacy Peak Elementary to visit the kindergarteners. They were enthusiastic about learning and loved the hail experiment with the hair dryer and ping pong balls.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

