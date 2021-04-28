Storm Safe visits Cedar Ridge and Fremont Elementary, virtually

Watch
Posted at 1:34 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 15:34:36-04

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien spoke with students from Pueblo West and Colorado Springs virtually about how to stay safe during severe weather.

At Cedar Ridge Elementary school in Pueblo West, she spoke to the 4th graders in Mr. Pineda and Mrs. Schirmer and Mrs. Welch's classes. The students had a lot of really great questions after the presentation.

At Fremont Elementary school in Colorado Springs, she met with Mrs. Holmes-Stanciu's kindergarten class. The students loved to learn about lightning and the weather dance.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

