Storm Safe visits Bricker and Pikes Peak Elementary

Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met with students in Colorado Springs to teach them about the types of severe weather that Colorado experiences and how to be safe from them. They discussed winter storms, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash floods.

First, she met with the 2nd graders at Bricker Elementary in Mrs. Fischer and Mrs. Fix's classes. They were awesome listeners and they had great questions at the end.

Then she visited the 5th graders at Pikes Peak Elementary in Mrs. Goodwin and Mr. Steele's classes. The 5th graders listened well and they did a wonderful job creating their own forecast for the next 7 days.

__

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

