Storm Safe visits Bradford and PSAS Fulton Heights

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited schools in Pueblo to teach students about the types of severe weather that impact Colorado.

First, she went to Bradford Elementary to speak to the preschoolers in Mrs. Ayalla's class. The students were excited to watch the weather videos and share what they know about the weather.

Then, she met with the kindergartners in Mrs. Bragazzi's class at the Pueblo School for the Arts and Sciences - Fulton Heights Campus. The students had a lot of great questions for Alex and they loved the weather dance.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

