Storm Safe visits Bear Creek and Bricker Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited 2nd graders across El Paso County to teach them about how to be safe during severe weather.

In the morning, Alex visited the 2nd graders at Bear Creek Elementary in Monument. There was a lot of students and a lot of fun! The 2nd graders were awesome listeners and had a lot of ideas and questions for Alex.

In the afternoon Alex visited the 2nd graders from Bricker Elementary in Colorado Springs. The students really enjoyed the weather videos and shared a lot of good ideas with Alex about how to stay safe during dangerous weather.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

