Storm Safe visits Audobon and Venetucci Elementary

audobon brooker class
KOAA
Mrs. Brooker's 3rd grade class Audobon Elementary
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 09, 2022
Today, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien spoke with students in Colorado Springs about how to be prepared for severe weather.

First, she met with Mrs. Brooker's 3rd-grade class from Audobon Elementary. The students were very enthusiastic and wanted more time for questions at the end.

Then she met with Mrs. Fittje's 3rd-grade class from Venetucci Elementary. The students created their own 7-day forecasts today and are encouraged to observe the weather over the next week.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

