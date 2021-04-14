Storm Safe visits Aragon, Midland International, and King Elementary, virtually

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien had virtual visits with students in the Pikes Peak region.

At Aragon Elementary, she spoke to the 2nd graders in Mrs. Lewis, Mrs. Govin, and Mrs. D's classes. The students were so enthusiastic!

At Midland International Elementary, she spoke to the 3rd graders in Mrs. Brandford's class. They knew exactly where to go during a tornado.

At King Elementary, she met with the 3rd graders in Mrs. Allard's and Mrs. Schall's classes. They had a fun time learning the weather dance today!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

