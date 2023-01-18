Watch Now
Storm Safe visits Academy International Elementary

Academy International Elementary 2nd grade
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jan 18, 2023
Today Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited the 2nd graders at Academy International Elementary in Colorado Springs.

The students were very excited to learn about severe weather in Colorado, as they just has a snow delay at school that morning.

They really enjoyed the experiment with the hairdryer and ping pong balls which simulated hail in a thunderstorm.
For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get the young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

