Storm Safe visits Academy International and Goodnight Elementary School

First Alert 5 Storm Safe school visits help educate students about severe weather threats in Colorado, how to be prepared and how to take action to stay safe.
On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met with students in southern Colorado to discuss severe weather in Colorado and how to prepare.

First, she met with the 3rd graders at Academy International Elementary School in Colorado Springs.

Then she met the 3rd graders at Goodnight School in Pueblo.

All of the students today were excited about the presentation and loved to share their ideas with Alex.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

