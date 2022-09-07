Storm Safe visits Abrams, Patriot, and Taylor Elementary

On Wednesday Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met with students in Colorado Springs and Fort Carson to talk about severe weather safety.

First, she met with the 2nd graders at Abrams Elementary. They enjoyed the weather videos and loved the weather dance.

Then, she met with 4th and 5th graders at Patriot Elementary. The students had great ideas and were awesome listeners.

Finally, she spoke with 3rd graders at Taylor Elementary. The students were very patient and they had great questions at the end.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

