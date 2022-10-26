Storm Safe Turman and Legacy Peak Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited elementary students in Colorado Springs to teach them about the types of severe weather that occur in Colorado and how to prepare for them.

First, she met with Ms. Green's 5th-grade class at Turman Elementary. The students were awesome listeners and had great input during the presentation.

Then, she spoke with the kindergarteners at Legacy Peak Elementary. The students loved the weather videos and the experiment and were great listeners.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get the young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

