Storm Safe visits French and Henry Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien met with students in Colorado Springs to teach them how to stay safe during severe weather. They learned about winter storms, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash floods. The students created their very own forecast for the next 7 days.

First, she met with the 5th graders at French Elementary in Ms. Graber, Ms. Magno, Ms. Davenport, and Ms. Brownfield's classes. The students were so enthusiastic did a good job refocusing after exciting moments.

Then she met virtually with the 3rd graders in Ms. Stutts and Ms. Fogelberg's classes. The students were great listeners and had well-thought-out questions for Alex.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

