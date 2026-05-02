Meteorologist Casey Dorn visits Rye Elementary School for career fair

Kindergarten and first grade students at Rye Elementary School got an up-close look at what it takes to be a TV meteorologist on Wednesday when Meteorologist Casey Dorn visited the school for its annual career fair.

The students learned about weather safety and what makes Rye's weather so different to the weather in places further east - like in Pueblo.

Students also got to try several hands-on experiments during the visit, with several weather helpers helping to create a "tornado in a bottle", and a hail formation experiment. The students also took turns presenting their own weather forecasts.

One moment that stood out: when the conversation turned to temperatures, all student groups seemed to agree that 58 degrees was "warm" - which goes to show how different the Rye climate is to Pueblo.

Rye is only 30 miles away from Pueblo, but it receives more rain and snow. The town is located adjacent to the mountains - and the lift created by the terrain increases precipitation. The higher elevation also keeps temperatures colder than areas only a short distance further to the east.

Thank you to the students and staff at Rye Elementary for their enthusiasm and great questions.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

