Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visits Franklin School of Innovation in Pueblo

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien visited the kindergartners at Franklin School of Innovation in Pueblo.

The students learned about severe weather in Colorado and how to be safe during storms. The students learned the phrase "when thunder roars, go indoors!"

They also learned the weather dance with the moves: sunshine, thunderstorm, lightning, and tornado!

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For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

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Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

