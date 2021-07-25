Storm chances lessen Monday as monsoon moisture pushes west

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across parts of Southern Colorado through late this evening. The main risks will be for flash flooding for recently saturated areas as well as recent burn scar areas. Showers will come to an end by midnight, allowing for us to dry out by Monday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 59; High: 88. The work week will start out hotter and drier across the Pikes Peak Region, with just a small chance of a passing afternoon/evening thunderstorm.

PUEBLO: Low: 62; High: 94. Hot highs on Monday, with increasing clouds expected during the day and a fairly weak chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

CANON CITY: Low: 63; High: 90. Sunny in the morning, with increasing clouds and a few isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 51; High: 79. With the monsoon moisture retreating to the mountains this week, areas around Teller County will still have the potential for scattered afternoon thunderstorms this week, especially on Monday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Warming up Monday, and with drier air working into the region, only a few hit or miss showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s. Hot, dry and sunny for the Plains on Monday...a trend that's likely to continue most of the week.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Lingering moisture is likely to lead to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially along and near the Raton Mesa.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s. As the monsoon moisture retreats to the west on Monday, the mountains and foothills will see a continued chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. However, the risk for heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be much lower.

Extended Outlook:

The trend that begins on Monday will continue into the middle of the week thanks to a building ridge of high pressure. Not only will it be drier this week, but also hotter. After the heatwave peaks on Wednesday and Thursday, a cold front will bring more moisture to the state, and a much more active monsoon pattern to Southern Colorado by the weekend.

