Storm arrives Sunday, with rain on the Plains and mountain snowfall

Tonight's Forecast:

Breezy to gusty southerly winds early this evening will turn more westerly ahead of tomorrow's potential for rain and snow. Overnight breezes along with partly cloudy skies will keep temperatures more mild than last night across Southern Colorado. Most of the Plains will stay above freezing tonight, with the coldest air over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 53; Mostly cloudy skies Sunday, with an increased potential for rain to move into our forecast by late Sunday afternoon. Winds will also be gusty during the day, with north gusts up to 30 mph. By Sunday night, snow is likely to mix in with the rain, with some light accumulations on the north and west sides of town.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 60; Dry skies for the morning and early afternoon hours will give way to rain showers by the late afternoon and evening hours. Periods of rain are likely to continue through Sunday night as snow levels stay in the 6,000 to 7,000 foot range.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 58; An overcast and unsettled end to the weekend as our next storm will bring rain showers to the forecast by mid to late afternoon, with rain continuing through Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 45; Dry during the morning hours, with snow mixed with rain developing by the afternoon. The snow will continue into Sunday night and Monday morning across Teller County before drying out Monday afternoon. Snow totals from 1-4".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s; Windy tomorrow, with rain and snow showers developing by mid to late afternoon. With the accumulating snow expected to stay above 7,000 feet, the potential for a light dusting to an inch or two will be possible through Monday morning along the Palmer Divide, but mainly on grassy surfaces.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; A windy end to the weekend for the Plains, with north and northeasterly wind gusts from 30-40 mph behind an early morning cold front. Some light rain will be possible by Sunday night, but mainly for areas closest to the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; A breezy and cooler Sunday ahead of increasing rain and snow chances by Sunday night. For the higher elevation areas, it's possible that we could see accumulations of up to 1" on grassy or elevated surfaces by Monday morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; Snow will move back into the mountains on Sunday, with periods of snow likely through early Monday morning. The northern Sangres should do best from this storm, with 4-11" of new snow possible. Lesser amounts for the Wet Mountains, with 3-8" in the forecast here.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rain and snow chances will diminish over Southern Colorado by late Monday morning, leaving us with a breezy and slightly more mild day to start the work week. High fire danger returns Tuesday as our forecast turns dry and windy as the next storm keeps most of the moisture over the high country. A predominately wind driven forecast will stick around through Thursday of next week, with a quiet and dry outlook as we head towards next weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

