Still windy on Tuesday with red flag and high wind warnings

Tonight's Forecast:

A RED FLAG WARNING expires at 10 pm when humidity rises over 20% and winds will die down a hair.

There is a chance of a few spotty shower showers in the mountains tonight and spotty rain in El Paso County and the eastern plains between I-70 and HWY 50. These showers come with a cold front that will blow in overnight. This cold front will take temperatures down about 5-10 degrees in the plains on Tuesday afternoon. The main impact from this cold front will be strong winds on Tuesday from the N.

Tuesday Warnings:

Red Flag Warning from 11 am to 7 pm for the zones highlighted in red. Wildfires will spread quickly in these areas on Tuesday.

High Wind Warning from 9 am to 6 pm. Winds will blow from the NNW and gust as high as 65 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 71;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 7 pm. Tuesday will be about 10 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Winds will be from the NNW at 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 78;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 7 pm. Partly cloudy and mild on Tuesday. Winds will be from the NE at 15-25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 74;

Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday. Winds will be from the WNW at 15-25 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 58;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a quick burst of snow possible in the morning, only accumulating on the grass, if at all. Winds will be from the NW at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 65;

Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning. Winds will be strong, especially in the morning, from the NNW at 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 7 pm for Otero and eastern Las Animas Counties. HIGH WIND WARNING from 9 am until 6 pm for Baca, Bent, Prowers, and Kiowa counties. There is a slight chance of rain in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and windy. Winds will be from the NNW with gusts up to 65 mph in the high wind warning, and up to 50 mph elsewhere in the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/39; High: 69/74;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 7 pm. Temperatures will be warm and the sky will be partly cloudy. Winds will be from the NW at 15-25 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s;

The mountains will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with spotty snow showers in the morning on the mountain tops. Otherwise, it will be a mild afternoon in the low 50s to low 60s with gusty winds from the NW at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be breezy and a couple of degrees warmer than Tuesday. Our next cold front arrives on Thursday, taking high temperatures down to the 50s and 60s with freezing overnight temperatures. We will be cooler and unsettled through Saturday with a chance of showers across the region Friday into Saturday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.