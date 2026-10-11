Still warmer than averages to start the week with big mid-week changes

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight lows will be in the 50s for most along I-25 with the higher elevations seeing s 30s and 40s. A few stronger storms are possible in the high country tonight while I-25 and eastward stay mostly dry.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Mid to upper 70s are ahead for Colorado Springs on Monday with a slight cool down by Tuesday. Conditions still stay dry and mostly sunny. Wednesday brings in temperatures in the 50s with widespread rain. Estimated accumulation totals to come...

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Pueblo will see more temperatures above averages for Monday and Tuesday with dry time and mostly sunny skies. Wednesday drops into the 50s like the rest of the forecast region with rain chances. I expect southern areas to receive less moisture than the Pikes Peak Region and northward.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Monday and Tuesday still stay above averages in the 70s for Canon City. Mostly sunny skies are expected and by Wednesday, temperatures will drop significantly with highs in the 50s. The middle of the week brings rain chances in too.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

A warm start of the week is expected in the 60s in Woodland Park. Tuesday may bring in a few chances at showers with more widespread rain by Wednesday. Temperatures will drop significantly into the 40s on Wednesday and will stay cool through the end of the week. A few snowflakes may be possible as cold temperatures continue through the end of the week.

Extended outlook forecast:

After the warm start of the week moves out, southern Colorado will drop ten to fifteen degrees below averages on Wednesday with widespread rain expected. The mountains may see a bit of snow too. The afternoon highs through the end of the week will be well below averages in the 40s and 50s in southern Colorado. Total rain accumulations will likely be about a quarter of an inch around the Pikes Peak Region with lesser amounts across the southern and eastern portions of the state.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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