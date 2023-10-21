Still warm on Sunday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will be very light tonight and temperatures will be above normal overnight. Expect a clear sky with just a few stray high clouds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 77;

Sunny on Sunday with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 41; High: 80;

Sunny conditions on Sunday with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 80;

Mostly sunny tomorrow with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 68;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 75;

Mostly sunny tomorrow with a bit of a breeze with 8-12 mph wind from the SW gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s;

Sunny on Sunday with variable wind direction with speeds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/46; High: 76/78;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s;

WSW wind on Sunday from 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph. It will be a warm day again in the mid-60s to mid-70s for the mountain valleys. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be nearly as warm on Monday or a couple of degrees cooler. The winds will be breezier on Monday with gusts of 20-30 mph from the west. Then a couple of weak cold fronts move through during the week which will drop temperatures by about 5 degrees or so each day. By the end of the week, many of us will only see highs in the 50s with freezing overnight temperatures.

