Still hot on Thursday before a gusty cold front arrives

Tonight's Forecast:

It remains incredibly mild overnight, around 15 to 20 degrees above average. There will be a light breeze overnight.

Thursday Fire Danger:

RED FLAG WARNINGS are in effect from noon until 8 pm on Thursday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 84;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be warm and gusty. Wind will be out of the NW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph. The current daily record stands at 81.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 48; High: 89;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. Another hot day with the forecast likely to break the daily record of 84. Wind will be out of the N at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 86;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be a gusty and hot day with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 73;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be warm, dry, and gusty on Thursday. Wind will be out of the W for most of the day at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 79;

It will be another warm day with breezy wind. Wind will be out of the W, then turn out of the N, at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be a hot and dry day with W wind initially, gusting to 30 mph. Then, in the late afternoon wind turns out of the NE with a cold front, gusting as high as 50 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/51; High: 83/87;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. Hot, dry, and gusty with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be a dry and gusty day, bad for fire danger. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will be arriving in the afternoon on Thursday, leading to an increase in humidity and cloud cover overnight. You may wake up to some light sprinkles of rain for the lower elevations and light snow for the mountains on Friday morning. Friday will be mostly cloudy and in the 40s and 50s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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