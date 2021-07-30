Still hot on Friday; monsoon rain Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Another hot and dry day in the plains with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above average. Just ever so slightly cooler in the mountains today with clouds and a few spotty showers.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 92; Low: 62. Hot and dry today with afternoon clouds and maybe a sprinkle from a storm moving off the mountains.

PUEBLO: High: 98; Low: 66. Hot today with partly cloudy conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 94; Low: 66. Hot today with clouds surrounding the area with showers likely staying in the mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 80; Low: 53. Warm today with increasing clouds and an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Upper-80s near 90 today with partly cloudy conditions.

PLAINS: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. From the mid-90s to the low-100s with plenty of sunshine today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Low 90s today with sunshine and a few afternoon clouds.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Low to mid-80s for most mountain communities today with spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended Outlook:

Early Saturday morning a cold front will move into southern Colorado from the north. This front paired with monsoon moisture coming in from the west will provide a rainy afternoon. There will be flash flood concerns in the mountains tomorrow as well as the I-25 corridor. Storms will begin in the mountains by late morning, expand and move east through the afternoon and evening. Storms may linger into Sunday morning which will stabilize the atmosphere and reduce the chance of rain for Sunday evening. Another surge of energy and flash flood concerns return Monday.

