Still hot and dry on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a mild night with temperatures a couple of degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 67; High: 94;

Sunny and hot. The record high for July 31st is 96 so we may be shy of that record.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 66; High: 99;

Sunny and hot on Wednesday, just shy of the triple digits.

Canon City forecast: Low: 67; High: 98;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with hot temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 84;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with warm temperatures and light winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 62; High: 90;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with low 90s in Monument.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with upper 90s to low 100s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 64/64; High: 93/94;

Partly cloudy and still hot on Wednesday with a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds in the mountains. The mountain valleys will reach the low to upper 80s on Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be just slightly cooler on Thursday, but remain above average across the region. There will be an uptick in mountain thunderstorm chances starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend. The best chance for thunderstorms along I-25 and the plains will be Friday and maybe Saturday. Temperatures remain warmer than normal into next week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

