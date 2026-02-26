Still dry and gusty on Thursday, continuing wildfire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will ease up overnight, and conditions will remain mild.

Thursday Fire Danger:

A red flag warning will go into effect at 11 am and expire at 6 pm on Thursday for the zones highlighted in red.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 64;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. It will be mostly sunny and warm. Wind will be out of the NW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 70;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. It will be warm and sunny on Thursday. Wind will be out of the NW at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 68;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. It will be gusty on Thursday with WNW wind at 10-25 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 53;

It will be mild and gusty on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 59;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. Another mild and breezy day with NW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

Wind will be breezy at times out of the N at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/37; High: 64/70;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. It will be mostly sunny and dry on Thursday with gusty conditions. Wind will be out of the NNW at 10-30 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the mountain valleys. Wind will be out of the NW at 10-25 mph, gusting 35-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire weather watches are in place for Friday for continued dry, warm, and gusty conditions.

