Still cool Monday before turning windy & warmer

Tonight's Forecast:

Breezy this evening, with southeasterly wind gusts across the the Plains still expected to occasionally hit 20-35 mph. There's a chance that the far eastern counties could stay on the windy side into the overnight hours, a shingle shaker for some. Temperature wise...overnight lows will cool down to the 20s and 30s region-wide, so it will be a cold start to our Monday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 54; Layer up as you head out the door on Monday as it will be cold around sunrise and a few hours after that. Middle 50s will return by the afternoon, with breezy southeasterly winds expected across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 62; A cold morning will be followed by a mild and breezy afternoon. Skies should be partly cloudy on Monday, with clearer skies expected by mid-week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 60; Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and a seasonably mild start to the week for Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 52; Cold morning temperatures will give way to a cool and breezy afternoon in Teller County, with occasional wind gusts up near 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s; After a pretty cold morning, we'll see a transition to a partly cloudy, breezy and cool afternoon, with highs only warming into the lower to middle 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; A fall-like start to the week for the southeastern Plains of Colorado. After a cold morning, we'll see a mild and breezy afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; With a fair amount of sunshine in our forecast, we should go from morning lows in the 30s to afternoon highs in the 60s on Monday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; Chilly, but dry weather for the start of the week up in the mountains. It will however be windy, especially for areas above tree-line. Some of these locations could see gusts up over 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A vigorous area of low pressure to our west will send stronger winds into Southern Colorado beginning on Tuesday. As the storm approaches, Wednesday and Thursday look to be even windier than Tuesday, with high fire danger likely in some areas. Gusts Wednesday could be upwards of 30-50 mph, with even stronger gusts Thursday.

Temperatures will be warmest on the Plains Tuesday and Wednesday, with 60s and 70s for afternoon highs. By Wednesday, a few locations in the Plains could even reach the lower 80s.

At this time, mountain snowfall is likely from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with some potential for snow as well from the Palmer Divide north. Behind the storm, much colder air will settle in, with overnight lows in the teens in Colorado Springs beginning Thursday night, and highs in the Pikes Peak Region only warming into the 40s.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

