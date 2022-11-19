Still cold Saturday but with sunshine

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny today but still feeling cold out there. Temperatures will still be about 10-20 degrees below average. But, at least highs will be above freezing this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 11. A clear and cold day with S wind at 8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 41; Low: 7. Sunny today with SSW wind at 7 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 40; Low: 23. Mostly sunny today with SE wind at 7 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 14. Clear and cold today with W wind at 8 mph gusting to 15-20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 37; Low: 14. Sunshine today and S winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: single digits/teens. Low to mid-40s with sunshine and light winds today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 39/40; Low: 18/15. Mostly sunny today with light winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: single digits. Mostly sunny in mountain valleys today with a breeze. Highs above freezing in the mid to upper 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday brings a boost in temperatures with highs rising back to seasonable 40s and 50s. The mild weather continues through next week with sunshine and dry weather expected. Thanksgiving will be breezy and slightly cooler but still mild in the 40s and 50s.

