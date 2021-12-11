Still cold on Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be a little below average with sunshine. Winds will be breezy in the mountains and adjacent I-25 corridor.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 41; Low: 22. Sunny and chilly today with a light breeze.

PUEBLO: High: 44; Low: 20. Breezy and chilly today, watch for icy spots on sidewalks.

CANON CITY: High: 45; Low: 28. A breezy and chilly day with sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 37; Low: 25. A cold day with breezy winds and sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Low 40s with sunshine today.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens. Mid to upper 40s and sunny today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mid 40s with sunshine and gusty winds today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: teens/20s. Low to mid-30s with sunshine and gusty winds. Mountain passes will remain icy or snow-packed in spots.

Extended Outlook:

A warmer stretch arrives Sunday through Tuesday with 50s and 60s returning. Then the next storm system looks to move into Colorado Wednesday bringing wind and a chance of precipitation.

