Still breezy Sunday, with cooler highs for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

The wind across the I-25 corridor and Plains should begin to weaken around sunset, with occasional 20-30 mph gusts still possible through around midnight. Further weakening is expected as we roll into Sunday morning, with partly cloudy skies in our forecast. Active weather will remain possible overnight tonight and early Sunday for the mountains, especially for areas along and west of the Continental Divide.

**Don't forget that tonight we turn back our clocks by one hour as we transition back to standard time. That change officially will take place at 2:00 am Sunday. Also this should serve as a good reminder to check the batteries in your smoke detectors.**

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 52; The wild ride of weather will continue for Southern Colorado on Sunday. Although we're not expecting any precipitation locally, we are looking at a much cooler and still breezy end to the weekend for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 57; While it won't be nearly as windy as what we saw today, we're still looking at a breezy and much cooler day as highs will struggle to warm to the upper 50s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 58; Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler on Sunday after the passage of dry cold front tomorrow morning around sunrise.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 48; After a mild start to the weekend, we'll see a fall-like, breezy and chilly end to the weekend in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; An early morning cold front will bring some chilly and windy weather back to the Palmer Divide on Sunday. Although it won't be as windy as today, we're still looking at the potential for 25-35 mph southeasterly wind gusts during the day.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A breezy and cooler end to the weekend, with highs across the Plains only warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A Sunday morning cold front will bring a healthy dose of cooling to our forecast on Sunday, while keeping it breezy throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; Dry weather is expected for at least the next 24 hours for the Wets and Sangres, but farther west, some of our state's northern and western mountain ranges will see more wintry weather.

Extended outlook forecast:

Some weak ridging early next week will allow for a warm-up to occur across Southern Colorado. At the same time, a deepening trough of low pressure along the West Coast will lead to another round of strong downslope winds here locally. This could bring increasing fire weather concerns to our region around the middle of the week as wind gusts by Wednesday could top 40-50 mph in some areas.

At this point, next week's storm looks to be more focused on wind rather than snow for the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains. If we see anything at all, and it looks pretty minimal, it would come either Wednesday night or Thursday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.