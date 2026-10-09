Staying warm and dry with bigger changes into next week

Tonight's Forecast:

The San Luis Valley has a frost advisory active from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday morning. The rest of southern Colorado will stay mild in the 40s and 50s with clear skies.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Overnight lows will be in the 50s for the Pikes Peak Region with clear skies. Friday will be just as hot in the 80s with plenty of sunshine. Dry time continues across the area too. The weekend will cool slightly, but highs will still be well above averages. Changes don't arrive until next week.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Lows will be mild in the 50s for Thursday night with plenty of sunshine ahead for Friday. The weekend cools a bit and into Monday next week. Tuesday and Wednesday will drop into the low 70s and even 60s. Tuesday brings in chances for showers with that cool down too.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Thursday night stays mild with clear skies. Friday and the weekend stays well above averages in the 70s and 80s for Canon City. Dry conditions persist as well. By Tuesday, a cool down will move in and stick around into Wednesday and the rest of the week. Showers are expected at least for Tuesday and may linger into the middle of the week too.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Lows will be in the 40s for Woodland Park with mostly clear skies. The end of week will be warmer than averages in the 60s and that trend continues into the weekend. We can't rule out a stray shower for Woodland Park on Sunday, but widespread moisture moves in by Tuesday as temperatures drop significantly. Overnight lows by Tuesday and Wednesday night will be close to freezing, if not below it too.

Extended outlook forecast:

Into Monday southern Colorado will stay mild in the 70s for most. A strong cold front will drop in to drop temperatures significantly into Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday brings in widespread showers in southern Colorado with some mountain snow possible too. Temperatures stay cool through the end of the week with conditions trending drier too.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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