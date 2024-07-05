Staying in the 70s and 80s on Friday with spotty afternoon thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

For fireworks tonight, temperatures will cool to the 50s and 60s in the mountains, and the 60s to 70s in the plains and I-25. Winds will be a bit breezy, gusting 10-20 mph across the region. The sky will be mostly clear tonight for optimal fireworks viewing.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 79;

Friday will be cooler than average by about 5 degrees. There is a chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 85;

The high temperature on Friday will be about 8 degrees below average. The sky will be partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 83;

Partly cloudy on Friday with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 71;

Partly cloudy on Friday with comfortable temperatures. There is a chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 75;

Friday will be comfortable temperature-wise with partly cloudy conditions. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Staying cooler than normal again on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance of spotty rain in the morning and an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/56; High: 79/79;

Partly cloudy on Friday with comfortable temperatures and a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys on Friday with highs in the low 70s to low 80s. There is a chance of spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be the warmer day of the weekend with 80s and 90s in the plains and 70s and 80s in the mountain valleys. There is a chance of spotty thunderstorms, favoring the mountains, but a few showers may make it to the plains.

Sunday will bring a cold front, dropping temperatures back down to the 70s and 80s. The front will also increase moisture, leading to more clouds and thunderstorms.

