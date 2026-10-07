Staying hotter than average for the rest of the week in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Lows are expected to stay above averages overnight with a few lingering showers for Teller county while the rest of southern Colorado stays dry. Clouds will stick around for some overnight too before they clear into tomorrow.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 81;

Lows will be at just about 55 degrees for Tuesday evening with a couple of clouds. Colorado Springs will stay dry for the rest of the week too. Highs will sit 10 to 15 degrees above averages through the end of the week as a high pressure ridge builds.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 84;

Pueblo will see mid-50s overnight tonight too. Clouds will still stick around before they burn off throughout the late morning hours of Wednesday. The rest of the week will stay hot in the mid-80s in Pueblo with more sunshine and dry time. Saturday stays hot ahead of changes in Sunday and early next week with cooler temperatures and moisture.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 82;

Lows stay well above averages tonight with clouds lingering. Tomorrow will be just a few degrees cooler than today still with low to mid-80s in the forecast. The rest of the week stays hot and sunny with changes by Sunday and Monday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 67;

Upper 40s are expected for Tuesday evening with a few stray showers lingering in Teller county. The rest of the week will stay in the upper 60s. By Sunday and into Monday and Tuesday, expect a major cool down with chances for rain with even a few snowflakes... More details to come.

Extended outlook forecast:

The changes we have been looking forward too still haven't arrived, but you can look forward to them by Sunday. Sunday will cool off to be slightly more seasonal across the area. Into Monday and Tuesday more moisture will be in our atmosphere so some showers can be expected for southern Colorado by then. Mountain snow will be likely by then too.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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