Staying cooler than averages with showers and mountain snow

Tonight's Forecast:

Over the San Luis Valley there is a freeze warning active tonight into early Thursday morning as temperatures drop into the subfreezing range. Elsewhere, 30s and 40s are expected across the region. Showers linger for the plains tonight while the I-25 corridor dries out. The mountains will see some lingering snow too.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 52;

Overnight lows are expected to be colder than averages in the 30s as showers clear out. Dry time is expected overnight with mostly sunny skies in store for Thursday. Winds on Thursday will be very strong with gusts up the 45 MPH. Colder than average afternoon highs are expected into Thursday and Friday before things rebound into the weekend.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 59;

Wednesday night will stay below averages with lows in the 40s. Thursday will be cooler than averages again with mostly dry conditions. The end of the week on Friday will begin to rebound slightly with a warmer and more seasonal weekend ahead too.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 60;

Temperatures will stay below averages for Wednesday night and into the coming days as the week wraps up. The weekend will be more seasonal in the 60s and 70s with dry time too.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 38;

A few more snowflakes are possible for Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. That's ahead of rebounding temperatures into Friday and the weekend. More sunshine returns for Woodland Park by the weekend too.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30; High: 54;

The central and southern mountains will be in the subfreezing range tonight and into the coming days. More snow is likely overnight with more expected into Thursday too. That's ahead of a drier trend into the weekend.

Extended outlook forecast:

By Friday southern Colorado can expect temperatures to start to rebound. The weekend will be much more seasonal in the 60s and 70s across the area. The drier and sunnier trend continues into early next week too.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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