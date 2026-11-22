Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight lows will drop into the low 30s and teens across southern Colorado with dry conditions continuing. Waking up and heading out the door will by chilly with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 44;

Temperatures will warm into the 40s for Monday with more cloud cover. By the late afternoon and into the evening a few loose snowflakes could be seen on the north side of the city with no accumulations. Elsewhere some cool rain is expected. That's ahead of more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures as the week continues.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 45;

Monday will be cooler than averages with highs in the mid 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Later in the day some cool rain showers are possible for Pueblo before clearing out quickly. The rest of the week will warm slightly with more sun.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 47;

After a cool, dry and cloudy start to the day, the afternoon on Monday will bring in a few rain and even snow chances for Fremont county. No accumulations are expected, but roads could be s lick. The week will warm-up with more sun later.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 37;

Monday will have highs in the 30s for Teller county with clouds. The afternoon and evening brings in a few chances for snow flurries, but not much in the way of accumulations are expected. The rest of the week will be slightly more mild.

Mountains forecast: Low: 15; High: 41;

Temperatures will stay cool to start the week and Monday brings in snow chances. The central and southern mountains with see some dicey travel conditions Monday afternoon with a few inches of snow accumulation. This system moves out quickly and any travel to Thanksgiving should be okay with dry time and more sunshine.

Extended outlook forecast:

After our Monday system moves out the rest of the week warms slightly each day, leading up to a great Thanksgiving forecast in the 50s for the afternoon with sunshine. The end of hte week will bring in another likely high country snow system.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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