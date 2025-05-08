Starting to warm up and dry out on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will likely be near or below freezing in the mountain valleys. In El Paso County, temperatures will fall to the mid to low 30s, so consider bringing potted plants inside and covering sensitive vegetation.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 63;

Thursday will be partly cloudy in Colorado Springs. Temperatures will start to rebound after a chilly start to the week. A few sprinkles are possible, but rain activity is on the decline. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 68;

It will be partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible on Thursday. It will be comfortable with a jacket. ESE wind will be at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 65;

It will be partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Wind will be from the ESE at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 55;

It will be cold in the morning but comfortable in the afternoon with a coat. It will be partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon rain shower possible. Wind will be out of the E at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 60;

Partly cloudy with a chance of a light shower on Thursday. It will be cold in the morning and mild in the afternoon with light wind.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly cloudy with very spotty rain showers in the afternoon. Wind will be light, and temperatures will rise to the mid-60s to low 70s in the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/34; High: 61/61;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a low chance of an afternoon rain shower. Wind will be light, and temperatures will be comfortable.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

The mountain valleys will start cold, below freezing or near freezing. It will be partly cloudy with a few spotty rain showers possible in the afternoon. Snow will continue to melt.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will continue to climb day by day, peaking in the 70s and 80s by early next week. There will still be some lingering rain showers possible west of I-25 in the next few days, but conditions are generally drying out through the weekend.

