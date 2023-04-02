Watch Now
Spring warmth on Sunday but fire danger persists

Stay aware today as wildfire danger remains very high. But it will be very nice weather to be out and about in southern Colorado.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Apr 02, 2023
Today’s Forecast:
The weather conditions today will be mild and sunny across southern Colorado. Winds will be breezy and humidity will be very low.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 10 am to 10 pm on Sunday.

red flag warning 4.2.23
Red Flag Warning April 2, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 32. Sunny and dry today with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Some haze from wildfire smoke is possible this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 32. Mostly sunny today with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 38. Sunny today with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 30. Sunny with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph. Hazy skies from wildfire smoke are expected today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 62; Low: 31. Sunny and dry today with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Mid to upper 70s today with sunshine and W wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 71/72; Low: 38/40. Sunny and dry today with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunny in the upper 50s to low 60s in mountain valleys with W wind at 20-30 mph gusting 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:
Monday will be very similar to Sunday's temperatures and dry once again with even stronger winds. Winds will be strong on Tuesday as well, but a cold front will bring down temperatures a bit, and humidity will increase in the evening.

HIGH WIND WATCHES and FIRE WEATHER WATCHES have been posted for Monday and Tuesday.

