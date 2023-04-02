Spring warmth on Sunday but fire danger persists

Today’s Forecast:

The weather conditions today will be mild and sunny across southern Colorado. Winds will be breezy and humidity will be very low.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 10 am to 10 pm on Sunday.

KOAA Red Flag Warning April 2, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 32. Sunny and dry today with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Some haze from wildfire smoke is possible this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 32. Mostly sunny today with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 38. Sunny today with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 30. Sunny with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph. Hazy skies from wildfire smoke are expected today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 62; Low: 31. Sunny and dry today with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Mid to upper 70s today with sunshine and W wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 71/72; Low: 38/40. Sunny and dry today with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunny in the upper 50s to low 60s in mountain valleys with W wind at 20-30 mph gusting 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be very similar to Sunday's temperatures and dry once again with even stronger winds. Winds will be strong on Tuesday as well, but a cold front will bring down temperatures a bit, and humidity will increase in the evening.

HIGH WIND WATCHES and FIRE WEATHER WATCHES have been posted for Monday and Tuesday.

Monday & Tuesday:⁰HIGH WIND WATCH and FIRE WEATHER WATCH in place. Timing varies by location, but expect to see consistently strong wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and extreme fire danger.#COwx pic.twitter.com/ii90Hnb7z7 — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) April 2, 2023

